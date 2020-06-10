Ashiesh Roy Discharged From Hospital As He Cannot Afford The Bills, Says “I Don’t Know If My Message Even Reached Salman Khan”

Ashiesh Roy who is known for his role in Sasural Simar Ka recently got admitted to the hospital for dialysis as he suffered a paralytic stroke. Now Ashiesh has revealed that he has been discharged from hospital as he was unable to pay for his ongoing treatment.

Ashiesh Roy opened up about his health and financial condition on Facebook and had requested financial help from the fans too. The actor is back home and still needs proper treatment.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Ashiesh Roy said: “I am home right now and feeling extremely weak. There is a house help who is taking care of me. As flights are not working full-fledged, my sister has not been able to come down. I had to take discharge on May 24 as I had no more money to pay them. The bill was of Rs 2 lakhs and somehow I managed to pay that. My dialysis is still on and it will go on for two more months. I visit the hospital every alternate day and they charge Rs 2000 for three hours dialysis.”

On being asked whether he received help from Salman Khan, the Ashiesh Roy said: “I have not received any help and I don’t know if my message even reached Salman Khan. I just want to get fine now and get back to work.”

Ashiesh Roy told Hindustan Times in an interview: “There was a point when I thought I won’t survive this time. But hopefully, I won’t die. Dialysis is on, but there’s still a lot of water retention in my body. Over time, I would be in a better condition and be able to move on my own”.

Ashiesh has worked in popular TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sasural Simar Ka, Mere Angne Mein, Baa Bahu Aur Baby and many others.

