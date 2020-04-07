As Khichdi & Sarabhai VS Sarabhai Return To The Small Screen, JD Majethia Makes A Shocking Revelation!

Despite JD Majethia’s Khichdi airing in 2002 and Sarabhai VS Sarabhai in 2004, the family sitcoms continue to be relevant to the society and audiences, even today. Not as the sitcoms return to the small screen, the producer of the show, Majethia has some rather shocking revelations to make.

While one may assume that as the producer of such popular the sitcom’s the man may have made huge bucks, JD has a different story to tell. While the producer says that his intent was always to make content that would stay relevant for years, he also confessed that he lost more money than he made due to these sitcoms.

Speaking about the losses he incurred with Sarabhai VS Sarabhai, Hindustan Times has quoted JD Majethia saying, “We didn’t earn any money as producers. We lost more than what we earned. We thought then ‘at least it’s running well, maybe later we will earn’, but it didn’t even air for long. I would always keep thinking ‘why did we do this show?’, but this wealth I have earned, of goodwill, is much more than the crores one can earn.”

Well, that certainly is shocking coming from the creator of some of Indian televisions best sitcom of the 2000s. Meanwhile revolving around the lives of two families, Khichdi and Sarabhai VS Sarabhai are full of interesting characters with Hansa, Praful, Monisha, Roshesh, Indravadhan and Maya to name a few.

