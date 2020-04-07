PSPK27: Pawan Kalyan’s Next To Have His Nephew Ram Charan In A Cameo?

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan who is making his comeback in films after a long gap of 2 years with Vakeel Saab, has also been making headlines following his next, an untitled project which has been tentatively titled #PSPK27. The Pawan Kalyan starrer which will be helmed by filmmaker Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi is touted to be a period film.

As per a report from Cinemaexpress.com, #PSPK27 director, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi is keen on approaching Pawan Kalyan’s nephew and RRR star Ram Charan for a small yet important role.

If everything falls in place then Ram Charan may allot his dates for #PSPK27 after the shoot of remaining portions of his much anticipated RRR.

Talking about Ram Charan’s RRR, the period actioner also has Jr.NTR in lead along with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

RRR is been helmed by SS Rajamouli and will release on 8th January 2021.

About Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab, the courtroom drama is an official Telugu remake of 2016 released Bollywood hit Pink.

The Telugu remake of Pink has Pawan Kalyan reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan. Pawan in Vakeel Saab will be seen as a fierce lawyer.

Vakeel Saab also has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagella and Prakash Raj in key roles.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer is been helmed by filmmaker Venu Sriram, and it is been jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

The post productional work of the film is on at brisk pace amid current crisis.

