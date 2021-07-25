Arshi Khan Shares The First Look Of Her Upcoming Song 'Book Likhda'

Advertisement

Actress Arshi Khan, who rose to fame with reality show “Bigg Boss 14”, is all set to feature in upcoming Punjabi song “Book likhda” sung by Shok-E.

“I’m excited to feature in the song, these days people enjoy Punjabi songs not only here but overseas too. After this there are more songs coming soon. I am back in action, ” says Arshi.

Arshi Khan recently underwent an image makeover.

Talking about it, Arshi Khan says, “I have always enjoyed a simple look with a stylish aura. But now the lockdown has helped me to experiment with my looks and I’m really enjoying it. I feel like a princess. And of course my audience will witness a new me in the song.”

Music of “Book likhda” us given by Jee Pro and lyrics are by Honey Kakowalia. The song is slated to release on August 5.

The actress, who has worked in television shows like “Savitri Devi College & Hospital”, “Vish” and “Ishq Mein Marjawan”, will soon start shooting for her upcoming reality television ‘swayamvar’ show titled “Ayenge Tere Sajna”.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani Was Negotiating His Fees All Long, Finally Signs The Show?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube