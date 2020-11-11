Ever since Arnab Goswami has been arrested, the nation has been wanting to know when will he be released? The Editor-In-Chief of Republic TV had moved to Supreme Court after Mumbai High Court refused to grant him bail. But now the latest development comes as a relief for the anchor and the other co-accused.

The vacation bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee granted Arnab an interim bail. We know this comes as big news for the anchor and his entire family. Continue reading further to get all the details.

According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, Supreme court on Wednesday ordered Arnab Goswami and other co-accused be released on Interim bail. The court ordered the release on interim bail on a bond of Rupees 50,000. It also directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure the order is followed immediately. “I do not watch the channel,” said Justice Chandrachud adding that if constitutional courts do not interfere, “we are travelling the path of destruction undeniably”.

For the unversed, Arnab Goswami was arrested for the alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer in 2018. Earlier the Bombay High Court refused to give relief by denying him any interim bail. They believed that the rights of the victim are as important as the rights of the accused.

Meanwhile, during the hearing, the apex court also questioned the Maharashtra government and said that it would be unfair to the one seeking justice if the personal liberty of a person is curtailed like this. The bench observed that Indian Democracy is extraordinarily resilient, and the Maharashtra government must ignore all Arnab’s taunts on TV.

Last week, a court in Alibaug had sent Arnab Goswami to judicial custody for 14 days. Later he was shifted to Taloja jail, and the Alibaugh sessions court allowed police to question him for three hours every day.

Well, we wonder what is next in store for the Republic TV anchor.

