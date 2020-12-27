Telly star Arjun Bijlani wants people to celebrate the good even though every year might not turn out to be a success. The year 2020, in particular, saw many lows due to the pandemic, and Arjun wants people to maintain the positivity.

Advertisement

“Every day is not a success. Every year is not a success. You have to celebrate the good. Pics @pauldavidmartinphotography styling @stylebykkumar,” Arjun posted on Instagram on Saturday along with photos in which he is posing in a warm coat and blacktop.

Advertisement

This comes hours after Arjun Bijlani shared videos and photos of his Christmas celebration.

Going by Arjun Bijlani‘s videos on Instagram Stories, he had a fun Christmas with family. Following the theme of the festival, they had Christmas caps, cake, red outfits and a bonfire.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the web series “State Of Siege: 26/11”.

Must Read: Neena Gupta Thought Her Daughter Masaba Gupta Had ‘Died’ On Christmas Morning



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube