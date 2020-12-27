Arjun Bijlani Stresses On Celebrating 'The Good'
Arjun Bijlani Talks On 2020

Telly star Arjun Bijlani wants people to celebrate the good even though every year might not turn out to be a success. The year 2020, in particular, saw many lows due to the pandemic, and Arjun wants people to maintain the positivity.

“Every day is not a success. Every year is not a success. You have to celebrate the good. Pics @pauldavidmartinphotography styling @stylebykkumar,” Arjun posted on Instagram on Saturday along with photos in which he is posing in a warm coat and blacktop.

This comes hours after Arjun Bijlani shared videos and photos of his Christmas celebration.

Going by Arjun Bijlani‘s videos on Instagram Stories, he had a fun Christmas with family. Following the theme of the festival, they had Christmas caps, cake, red outfits and a bonfire.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the web series “State Of Siege: 26/11”.

