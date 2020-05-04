Anshuman Jha On Why He Got An ‘Expert’ Onboard to Train Him For Intimate Scenes Of Mastram

Actor Anshuman Jha, who plays the male protagonist in the web series “Mastram“, unveils why the show is so special for him.

“In January, when we were in Manali for an important schedule, my mother passed away. I came back to Mumbai for two days to do my duty as a son and did not take any emotional break and went back to finish shooting. It was emotionally too much for me. We wrapped up our work by March 6; just before the lockdown was announced. Now when I look back I see what I did was right, I did everything as professionally as possible! So now when people are appreciating our show, it is worth it,” Anshuman told IANS.

The show is about the eighties writer Rajaram with took a pen name Mastram and wrote erotica that made him popular.

There were several intimate scenes in the show, and Anshuman Jha had certain requests to the maker.

“Although as an actor I am trained to perform intimate scenes, for me the process matters. As the show is erotic, it was important for me to get those scenes aesthetically right. So, I requested the makers if we can get someone expert — the way we have a choreographer for dance, action choreographers for fight sequences. Similarly, we needed someone trained. The producers and director understood and they brought the best person on board,” said Anshuman Jha.

The intimacy coordinator on Mastram was Amanda Cutting, who has worked on projects like the upcoming “Game Of Thrones” prequel, “The Good Doctor“, and “The Magicians” to name a few.

Directed by Harish Vyas, “Mastram” features Jagat Singh Rawat, Aakash Dabhade, Rani Chatterjee, Tara Alisha Berry, Murari Kumar, and Vipin Sharma among others.

The show is produced by Prabhleen Kaur Sandhu and it streams on the OTT platform MX Player.

