Ansh Bagri Of ‘Dil Toh Happy Ji’ Assaulted In Delhi, Says It Was A Planned Attack

Ansh Bagri, who plays Rocky in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, was recently assaulted in Delhi by ten men. Bagri had returned from Punjab, where he was shooting for his upcoming film, Vellapanti.

The actor resides in Paschim Vihar in Delhi with his mother and sister.

As Times of India reports, the actor was assaulted on Saturday. He further said that the attack was planned by a constructor who left the construction of his house incomplete.

Bagri said, “The attack was planned by a contractor who was earlier given charge of the construction of the house, but this year in March (before the lockdown), he decided to leave the work after an argument over the payment of dues.”

The actor has filed a complaint at Paschim Vihar police station.

Ansh Bagri further said, “The construction of this house is very close to my heart and is my dream, so even while I was busy with my shoots in Mumbai, I wanted to get the work started here. My mother told me about this contractor and I told her that if she thinks he is good, we can get the construction work started.”

He told how the fallout started, “Around Diwali last year, I found out that he was not completing the work, as promised, on time and gave him a warning, but he pleaded to stay on. In March, he demanded more money and I told him that I will only pay the remaining amount after the work is completely finished. The initial deal was of Rs 21 lakh, out of which I had already paid this guy Rs 16 lakh by March.”

Ansh Bagri also said that the contractor threatened his family while he was in Mumbai, “There was a lot of work still pending. We had an argument and he decided to leave the work and then the lockdown happened. I was in Mumbai during the lockdown and this contractor would threaten my mother and sister and would say things like ‘ghar se uthwa lunga.’ I was scared and filed a police complaint against him in May for threatening and harassing my mother and sister and action was also taken and he was warned.”

He narrated how the incident happened, “At present, we have a new contractor and work is going on. On Saturday, a few men came to my home and they said that they wanted to talk to me. I went outside and could see this contractor making a video and these men started gathering around me. I sensed something was wrong and immediately, I called the police and they said they were on their way. After asking these men what they wanted, I thought I should go back inside. As I turned, one man pushed me and around 8-10 of them started beating me up.”

The actor also shared that only one person came to his rescue before the police arrived, “It was so disheartening to see that there were people on the road watching 8-10 men beating up one guy and no one came forward to help me apart from one uncle who risked his life and stepped forward. Thank god that the police came on time and rescued me.”

