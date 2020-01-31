Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel is one of the most-watched shows on television. The show is the fourth instalment of the series and has a huge popularity amongst the fans. The show starring Nia Sharma in the lead is now all set to welcome Anita Hassanandani, who was also a part of the third instalment of the show – Naagin 3 and she is more than excited to be back on the sets.

The actress will be essaying the role of Vishaka who was a ‘kusarp’ in season 3. Talking about the same, Anita said, “I am so excited to be back in Naagin because to play Vishakha was an amazing experience and to carry it forward is an amazing opportunity. There will be so many twists and turns as I am back to reveal a secret to the family.”

The actress also revealed that her entry was not planned. “That was never the plan. It is just that they got in touch with me and I thought Naagin is a big brand and why not? Vishakha is a powerful character. So, it fell in place and I hadn’t taken up anything anyway. I wasn’t doing much, hadn’t taken up any show so I just thought this was right. It is always a proud moment to get associated with a brand like Naagin. It is super successful and loved. Hence, instantly I said yes.”

Anita and co-star Nia Sharma are also very good friends. Talking about the same, Anita said that coming back on the sets of Naagin 4 was still a comfortable zone for her as she knows Nia Sharma well. “For me, it is like home but I do miss Surbhi Jyoti. I haven’t shot much with Nia as of now. I have a lot with Jasmin and she is very nice and sweet,” added the actress.

Anita also talked about her future projects and said that right now she only wants to relax and spend time with her husband.

