Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan Asks Her Fans To Watch Her Date With Kartik Aaryan But Just For Two & A Half Hours

Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan have been allegedly dating each other for quite some time now. There have been several reports of their alleged breakup and patch up but that doesn’t stop fans from admiring them and imagining them as a real-life couple. Especially when both of them are all set to be seen in the upcoming Imtiaz Ali romantic film, Love Aaj Kal. The fans have in fact named the couple as Sartik.

However, Sara Ali Khan has clearly denied dating Kartik and has said that they are dating only for two and a half hours in the film.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, when Sara was asked about her status with Kartik she said, “I’m only dating Kartik in the film and that’s what matters so please come and watch us dating for like two and a half hours on 14th February i.e. Valentine’s Day.”

Well, that’s really clever! Isn’t it?

She also talked about how she loves to be without filters. Talking about her candid confession regarding her crush on Kartik Aaryan and how it became a big thing, she said that it must be the first time she has said something like that on record but it won’t be the last. She said that she says what comes to her mind and that’s the kind of person she is.

Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal is Sara Ali Khan’s 3rd film after successful Kedarnath & Simmba. After Love Aaj Kal, she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1.

