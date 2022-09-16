Amitabh Bachchan Signs An Autograph On KBC 14's Contestant's Hand For This Hilarious Reason!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan signed on the hand of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 aka KBC 14 contestant Anurag Kumar to avoid any kind of confusion that his twin brother Anoop might take the hot seat.

On the quiz-based reality show, the 29-year-old real estate agent from Lucknow took the hot seat and his hilarious conversation with the host about his twin brother left everyone in splits.

In fact, before going for a break in the show, Amitabh Bachchan was apprehensive that Anoop will take the hot seat in place of his brother, so he got up and signed on the palm of Anurag.

“I am signing on your hand so that there is no confusion.”

Before beginning the game, Amitabh Bachchan told Anurag and Anoop that they both looked so similar, and asked how they avoided any kind of confusion.

To this, Anoop, Anurag’s brother sitting in the audience replied: “Sir whoever calls our name, Anoop or Anurag, one turns to respond and do the required work. Their work is done, that is all that is required. No one bothers who the actual person is.”

Big B responded to Anoop: “I can ask you all the questions.” Later, their mother revealed how once she administered the same injection to Anoop twice because they both look so similar.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

