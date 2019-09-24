Ameesha Patel’s Bigg Boss 13 Connect – Contestant Or An Additional Voice On The Show?

Indian television’s most loved reality show Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss is all set to return with its 13th season and fans just can’t keep calm. While Salman returns as the show’s host he has promised multiple twists and turns with Season 13 calling it a ‘tedha’ season.

What’s more, is that with the iconic male voice of the BB House that constantly gives instructions to the contestants locked in the house this season will have a female voice as well. In the press conference of the show that was recently held at a Mumbai Metro station, Salman Khan was accompanied by Ameesha Patel and Arjun Bijlani among others.

While Salman introduced Ameesha as Meena Kumari, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress said that the show will mark her TV debut. Speculations began doing rounds after Ameesha was quoted saying, “He (Salman) is absolutely the brand ambassador of a good human being. You’re going to see a lot of me on Bigg Boss,” at the launch.

While the promos suggest that Ameesha will be an integral part of the show this season, it is not clear what her role will be. While many are reporting that she will play the female voice of the house while many are also saying that she will be seen as a contestant on the show. In the video posted by Ameesha, she says int he end, “Sabki band ho jaayegi aawaz.” Internet-audience was quick to predict that she could be a co-voice in the show.

The rumour-mill was fuelled after Ameesha shared a video on her social media account with a caption that read, “Get ready to see Me on COLOURS channel this year on BIG BOSS. September 2019 .. opening nite .. 9 pm on colours channel. Let’s guess now?am I coming as a CONTESTANT or ……????????lets guess ?see u on 29 th..”

Get ready to see Me on COLOURS channel this year on BIG BOSS . September 2019 .. opening nite ..9pm on colours channel. Let’s guess now😀am I coming as a CONTESTSANT or ……????😀😀😀😀lets guess 😀see u on 29 th.. pic.twitter.com/PsBONmppsZ — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) September 23, 2019

Meanwhile, where the promos suggest that the contestants will reach the finale in 4 weeks, the Wanted actor has confirmed that she show will go on for 3 months but the 3rd month will have a huge twist. Also, the first 2 contestants to officially join the house are Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla.

While we are excited to see what Ameesha has to offer us, do let us know what you feel about her part in the season!

