ALTBalaji's HOME wins big at Indian Television Academy Awards , 2018

After impressing the audience with it’s hard-hitting storyline, ALTBalaji’s Home has Bagged an award at India Telly Awards, 2018.

Home show revolves around the story of the Sethi family struggling to fight for their home stuck in the corrupt hands of the builders.

Supriya Pilgaonkar bagged an award for Best Actor Female Jury (Web) and Anu Kapoor for Best Actor Male Jury (Web).

Ekta Kapoor along with father Jeetendra and Home actress Supriya Pilgoankar were present at the event and were all smiles after receiving the award.

Every Indian who dreams to have their own shelter will connect with Habib Faisal’s Home. The web series is loosely based on true events revolving around the story about a housing society where families lost their homes due to misconduct of the builder.

Directed by Habib Faisal, HOME features actors like Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar, Chetna Pande and Parikshit Sahani in pivotal roles.

Home is a 12 episodes series and all the episodes are streaming now on the ALTBalaji app.