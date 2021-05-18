Not only the second wave of corona strikes Maharashtra, the state has taken another hit with a natural calamity. Cyclone Tauktae has recently created a lot of buzzes not only because of the speed with which it is travelling but also the destruction it has got along.

We did get to see a glimpse of a number of Bollywood celebrities facing the climatic condition and did stay indoors. Bollywood star Akanksha Puri who is in Indore with her family, who we also witness speaking about the ongoing pandemic and the crisis it has got in our country, was about to get back to the bay.

A birdie informed us that Puri was about to leave for Mumbai on the 16th of May that was Sunday but due to the raging news of cyclone Tauktae hitting the shores of Mumbai Akanksha cancelled her return and will be halting in her hometown Indore for now.

Akanksha soon will be seen in an upcoming web series Moh Maya and has a number of projects in the pipeline.

Akansha Puri recently spoke about her parents and her closeness with her mother. She said, “I am what I am because of my mother, she taught me everything. Definitely can never forget Driving which I learnt from the best driver in the world my mom but the Most important lesson that my mother taught me is to never forget my roots and always stay grounded !! My mother taught me to be “ Me” to be the “Real me” no matter where I go, whatever I do !!”

