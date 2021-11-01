Television and film actor Abhishek Rawat has been roped in to play one of the lead roles in the upcoming daily soap ‘Kaamnaa’ and he recalls a few moments of shooting in Bhopal.

As the show is set up against the backdrop of Bhopal so shooting also happened in the city. Abhishek has been to the place earlier also for a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The actor also shared an interesting memory of coming to Bhopal earlier for his film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ saying: “Last time I was in Bhopal to shoot for my feature film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ and have a lot of precious memories associated with it. One being getting a chance to work with the talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It was like a dream come true moment for me.”

The ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ actor adds further about his working experience with Nawazuddin Siddiqui: “Shooting with him was an enriching experience, he is so humble as an actor and I got to learn so much from him. Very fortunate to have got the chance and hence Bhopal holds a special place in my heart. I have also shot different projects over here and the city always manages to impress me with its warmth and vibe. There are some great pieces of art in the guise of the heritage of the city along with the greenery surrounding the urban mania that gives you a sense of peace and calm even in the hustle.”

The daily show ‘Kaamnaa’ will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

