Actress Anupria Goenka impressed OTT fans with her role in the Prakash Jha web series Aashram earlier this year, and she currently has her hands full.

She will soon be seen in “Criminal Justice” Season 2, “Aashram 2” and the film “Mere Desh Ki Dharti”. Anupria had been busy shooting for the second season of “Criminal Justice” before the lockdown was clamped in March this year.

“We had to stall the shoot and later on, it picked up and we wrapped the shoot in the last one and a half month. That in itself is an overwhelming experience where all of us just got together with the risks attached. The production took great care of keeping everyone safe. We all got to create and do what we do best,” said Anupria Goenka.

“It feels amazing to be part of content-driven projects with new and fresh concepts which have been mounted well. We are happy to offer the audience something that hasn’t been tried before. I’ve got the opportunity to collaborate with super talented people who I’ve been looking up to all my life. Got to learn from them and push my boundaries as an actor,” Anupria Goenka added.

The actress now wants to explore comedy, dark characters, besides period and rural characters in the coming future.

