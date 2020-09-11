Aashram Actress Anupria Goenka Praises Prakash Jha For Telling Socially Relevant Stories

Actress Anupria Goenka says working with filmmaker Prakash Jha came as an opportunity to learn more about the craft.

Anupria got a chance to with Jha in the recent web series “Aashram“, which revolves around the corruption and crime that happens under the guise of faith.

“For me, the best part of ‘Aashram’ was getting to work with Prakash Jha. I’ve always revered his films and have been a very big fan of his work. His kind of storytelling is very unique,” Anupria said.

“He picks up socially relevant subjects and has a way of telling them in the most unbiased and entertaining manner. That is what he has done with ‘Aashram’. It’s been such an opportunity to not just learn from him about the craft but also to know him as a person. Needless to say, a huge chunk of the credit for its big success goes to him and his brilliant vision,” Anupria added.

In the series, Anupria essays the role of Dr Natasha, a forensic expert.

