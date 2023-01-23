‘Aashiqana 2’ actress Anshu Srivastava spoke about working in a detective agency before starting her acting career in Mumbai.

Anshu said: “It is expensive to live in a city like Mumbai and that, too, when you are struggling. When I shifted to Mumbai, I didn’t have any source of income because I didn’t have a job. Initially, I was doing modelling, but after that, I was so clueless about entering his industry and it was a little difficult for me to manage my expenses, so I decided to do a private job.”

“I gave interviews and got selected for a job in a detective agency. My job was to interact with the clients. I took up the job but deep inside I wasn’t happy and satisfied because doing this wasn’t my aim,” Anshu Srivastava added.