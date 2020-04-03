Aanchal Khurana SLAMS Paras Chhabra’s Ex Akanksha Puri: “Move On, Na…” (EXCLUSIVE!)

Aanchal Khurana who was the winner of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been out in the open, answering trolls and putting forth her opinion. She was chosen by Paras Chhabra as her suitor, but both walked out of the show stating they’re friends. However, it is the Roadies’ fame actress latest remarks on Akanksha Puri that has grabbed our eyeballs.

We had a fun conversation with Aanchal Khurana on Koimoi’s Instagram Live today (go check it out, right away!) The beauty spoke to us on several topics including hatred from Shehnaaz Gill fans, statements by Ankita Srivastav amongst others. When asked about Paras Chhabra, the actress maintained that he’s a really nice guy, in contrast to how people have typecasted him, as a womanizer and in similar terms.

When asked about if she thinks it has to do anything with Chhabra’s ex, Aanchal Khurana answered, “Akanksha Puri? Yes, she’s still trolling him. I don’t know why? Move on, na! I saw some TikTok video with Ajaz Khan, where he’s saying ‘tu mahira ke paas chala gaya isko chodke’ or something. Ek ladki ko ijjat dila rahe ho, baaki ki gira rahe ho? When you say respect women, respect all women. Aap apne ghar ke aurato ko respect mat karo khali.”

The actress also went onto speak about how Shehnaaz Gill fans have been blindly supporting him and targeting him mercilessly.

For the unversed, Akanksha Puri and Paras Chhabra had been in a relationship for 6 years, until Paras Chhabra entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, and stated that she had been wanting to break up with Puri since forever. He furthermore made a lot of noise because of his bond with co-contestant Mahira Sharma.

Aanchal Khurana whereas entered Paras’ swayamvar show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, as a wildcard entrant and went onto grab the winner title.

