Lockdown With Sunny Leone: Actress Reveals Some Exciting Plans For Her Fans!

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, actress Sunny Leone on Thursday started her chat show on Instagram.

The show, titled “Lockdown with Sunny“, will see the actress in conversation with several celebrities, including Daboo Ratnani and Mandana Karimi. For the first episode, she invited YouTube sensation Anisha Dixit as her online guest.

“It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Insta. It is all about light hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest,” Sunny said.

In a recent interaction with IANS, Sunny Leone also shared how she is spending time with her three kids at home.

“I have three kids …right now my main focus is on home schooling. I have to teach them..make them learn new things at home. I am being creative enough to keep them busy during lockdown,” Sunny Leone added.

Meanwhile, the actress is also co-organising a day out for special kids.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber recently started their school, Kidz Social House, in Juhu. The school is an art centre and a play area for kids of all ages.

“It was my friend’s idea to organise a day out for the special kids. There will be art, craft, dancing, drawing and a lot of other fun activities that we are planning to do with them. I am trying my best to give those kids a memory of a lifetime and something that they will learn and cherish for long,” Sunny said.

