Aamna Shariff On Playing New Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay: “Comparisons With Hina Khan Are Inevitable & Surely It’s A Huge Responsibility”

Actress Aamna Shariff has entered Kasautii Zindagii Kay as the new Komolika. The iconic negative character was earlier played by Hina Khan who quit the show in April this year. The audience was missing Komolika’s presence and Ekta Kapoor finally found her new Komo in Aamna.

When Hina played Komolika, the audience was blown away with her swag, style and cruelty. She definitely has set high standards and now Aamna has to make sure she wins viewers’ hearts too. After all, Komolika is THE MAIN villain in Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna’s (Erica Fernandes) love story.

In an interview with India Forums, Aamna Sharif got candid about playing Komolika and comparisons with Hina Khan. The actress said, “Comparisons are inevitable and surely it’s a huge responsibility as Hina has really performed wonderfully and I hope I can also do justice to this iconic character in my own way.”

About playing a negative character for the first time, the Kahiin Toh Hoga actress said, “I don’t look at roles as positive or negative, they should be entertaining and challenging. When you get such a larger than life character to perform, it’s compelling enough to do it.”

Well, while we will definitely miss Hina Khan’s charm, we are sure Aamna too will nail it as the iconic vamp. After her entry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, we wonder how she plans to destroy AnuPre’s happiness and love!

