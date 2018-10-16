Aamir Khan To Opt For Satyamev Jayate; No Movie Release In 2019?

#MeToo campaign has revolutionalised the Bollywood like never before, with victims courageously opening about their harrowing experiences. Recently, Aamir Khan set a great example by backing out of biopic, Mogul, when the allegations of sexual harassment against the director Subhash Kapoor came to light. The actor is influenced by movement to such an extent that, he is planning to showcase the issue in next season of Satyamev Jayate.

As per the reports in DNA, the sources revealed that the next season of Satyamev Jayate, which is slated to air in January 2019, will open with the episode on #MeToo Movement. Sources further added, “With several women opening up about sexual harassment at workplaces and otherwise, Aamir wants to throw light on their problems and the issue of their safety. He has told his team to start doing research on it. He will invite the #MeToo survivors to share their horrifying experiences. He will also get some of the alleged accused on the show to present their point of view”.

Incidentally, Aamir opened season one with the episode of female foeticide and first episode of second season was based on rape cases in India. Talking about the theme, Satyamev Jayate is a talk show that focuses on sensitive social issues prevalent in India such as female foeticide, child sexual abuse, rape, honour killings, domestic violence, untouchability, alcoholism, and the criminalization of politics. The show first aired in 2012 and completed its three successful seasons.

Recently, Aamir Khan opted out of Mogul that depicts the life story of Gulshan Kumar. It is being said that the actor will stay away from movies in next year, for some time, in a meanwhile he’ll be dedicating time to complete Satyamev Jayate’s season four.