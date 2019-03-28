A Good & A Bad News For Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans!

The longest running Indian sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has given birth to many memorable characters. One such character is of Daya, which received tons of love from the masses. Reportedly, it was learnt that the actress Disha Vakani, who is essaying the renowned character, has left the show. Now, the producer of the show, Asit Modi, has finally broken his silence over the speculations and also spoke on the rumours of Mayur Vakani aka Sundarlal quitting the show.

As per a report in Times Of India, the producer shared about the Disha’s post-pregnancy hiatus. While talking to the daily, he quoted, “Daya’s character is one of the important roles and we can’t let her to be away from the show for such a long time. Daya is loved by people and audience want to see her. As far as Disha is concerned, we always supported her and have given her enough time to focus on her family life. We supported her when she wanted to be with her baby. She has been on a break for almost one and a half year now. We can’t keep waiting, if she is willing to come she is more than welcome, but we have to take a call soon.”

He cleared the news about the ultimatum issued to the actress and also put an end to the rumours of Mayur Vakani aka Sundarlal quitting the show. “We have been very cooperative from the beginning. Since her daughter’s birth, we have been waiting patiently, giving her space as new mother. But eventually, a show has to go on. Nobody can wait indefinitely. Character of Daya has to come back in Gokuldham society. If Disha is unable to come back because of her personal issues, then we will be left with no option but to replace her. Regarding the said notice, there has been no ultimatum issued. However, the show must go on with all the principal characters. Its time she took a decision and informed us. As for Mayur Vakani, he is very much in the show,” reports TOI.

Asit further hinted of replacing Disha by stating, “Replacements and leap jumps are common in the television industry, they keep happening. It is nothing new and in the past whenever replacements have taken place, new actors have got accepted by the audience. On TV an actor is known by its character and not by his name. Yes, we have started looking out for options because if in future Disha does not want to return we will have to replace her. But I would also like to add that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a positive show so we will hope for a positive result.

“Taarak Mehta… is loved by audience and Daya’s absence has not much affected the show’s popularity. People are still enjoying it and till the time they continue to watch we don’t have to worry,” the producer adds.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!