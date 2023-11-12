Like all good things, “Attack on Titan” has finally come to an end. The dreaded finale was released recently, and it was heartbreaking. And while it did make the anime come together perfectly, it left a big void in the hearts of many of its viewers.

“AOT” took on many seinen tropes and action sequences and turned it into a show adored by millions of anime lovers worldwide. The show, just like its manga, has left an incredible legacy behind and will be missed. That said — it’s time for “Attack on Titan” fans to move on.

Lucky for you — we’ve got just the right remedy. It’s time for you to sit back and binge-watch one of the following trending comedy anime (if not all). This will allow you to at least momentarily forget the brutal “Attack on Titan” conclusion. Let’s get started.

Spy x Family

Set in the fictional country of Ostania, our main character, Loid Forger, is a Westalis spy. He has been tasked to spy on an Ostanian politician who has the power to potentially reignite the war between the two countries. The only way to do that is through infiltrating the most prestigious academy in the country.

So Loid builds a fake identity of a devoted family man and doctor and puts together a fake family. His wife, Yor, unbeknownst to him, is an Ostanian Assassin, and their daughter, Anya, is a telepathic young girl who can involuntarily read the minds of others around her.

All three of these characters, in their own right, steal the show with their antics, their humor, and their attempts at faking a stable family life. Not to forget Anya’s signature humor that keeps the fun alive.

Kotaro Lives Alone

“Kotaro Lives Alone” is an anime that follows Kotaro, a 4-year-old boy who is forced to live alone in an apartment complex due to family circumstances. The anime portrays Kotaro’s life as he tries to grapple with adult problems and responsibilities all by himself. Kotaro, with a little help from his neighbors, learns to live life like an adult.

Although categorized as a comedy, “Kotaro Lives Alone” touches upon serious themes of trauma and family. You might want to get those tissues ready for this one.

Komi Can’t Communicate

When it comes to anime, “Komi Can’t Communicate” is a fun one with a hint of romance in its storyline. It is centered around our heroine, who vows to create 100 friends during her high school journey. The anime portrays her struggles with social anxiety and her inability to communicate well.

While the anime is officially categorized as Shounen, it has a lot of Shojo elements in it, making it a series that appeals to all demographics.

Tomo-Chan Is a Girl!

“Tomo-Chan Is a Girl!” is a comedy romance with a touch of a slice of life. It’s about Tomo Aizawa, a tomboy who loves all things ‘traditionally’ male. She falls in love with her childhood friend, Jun, whom she believes doesn’t see her as a girl. The anime revolves around her trying to get more in touch with her feminine side to get her crush to like her back.

While the trope itself is overused in almost all forms of media. “Tomo-chan Is a Girl!” handles it in a way that many other similar anime and movies failed to do so. Unlike many other similar shows, the main character remains authentic to herself despite the circumstances.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War

“Kaguya-Sama” is a full-blown comedy anime that explores themes of young romance. Our main characters are Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, two highly accomplished student council members with a secret mutual crush on each other. Refusing to be the first to confess, they engage in a battle of wits to force the other party to confess first.

The anime initially starts slow but eventually gains an edge that leaves the viewers hooked and asking for more.

Which anime do you plan on watching to fill the void left behind by the Attack of Titan finale.

Must Read: Invincible Season 2: Before You Binge Watch The Anime, Here’s A Recap Of Season 1 & What To Expect From The New Episodes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News