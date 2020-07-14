We all loved her as Hannah in 13 Reasons Why and missed her badly in Season 3 & 4 of the show. After 13 Reasons Why, Katherine Langford has been seen in several films like Knives Out & Love, Simon and it’s the upcoming fantasy drama Cursed by Netflix for which her fans are really excited.

Katherine Langford led Cursed will start streaming on Netflix from July 17 and the gorgeous actress recently opened up about the show. She talked about how the show is a chance to push herself even further as an actress.

Talking to radiotimes.com during an interview, Katherine Langford said, “I think this particular project is so special to me,” and added, “in the sense that it really feels like it’s different to anything I’ve done before.”

Katherine Langford further explained and said, “And it also feels like I’m telling a different story, in the sense that…it’s kind of matured and grown in a way, which I feel I also have as a person. We really see Nimue go from being this young woman to an adult, really coming into her womanhood. And I think that’s a story or a journey that often isn’t told, or we don’t see much of it.”

Cursed is about a forgotten chapter of Arthurian myth with new versions of Merlin and Arthur.

Katherine also opened up how she is grateful for 13 Reasons Why. “13 Reasons Why was my first role and something that I’m so grateful for,” she said and added, “And obviously to have that great relationship with Netflix is such a happy coincidence, as they’re the ones who are also responsible for this story as well.”

Talking about how she has improved as an actress over the time after 13 Reasons Why, Katherine said, “I feel like I’ve grown a lot more as a person, and hopefully more as an actor, and that’s something that I hope I can continue to do.”

