Yashoda Teaser! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Plays A Pregnant Lady Doing Everything & More She's Asked Not To, What Will Happen Next?

The unit of directors Hareesh Narayan and Hari Shankar’s much awaited pan-Indian film, ‘Yashoda’, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Friday released a hard-hitting teaser of the film in all languages.

The gripping teaser begins with Samantha, who plays Yashoda, learning that she is pregnant. The doctor gives her a series of instructions.

Samantha tells her: “In the first three months, you have to be very careful. You have to eat on time and sleep peacefully. You have to walk carefully and mind every step. You cannot lift weights. Whatever you do, make sure you don’t get hurt. You should not get shocked or scared suddenly. Be happy and keep smiling always.”

Every instruction of the doctor is followed by a flitting glimpse of an action sequence that shows Yashoda doing exactly the opposite of what the doctor advises her. The thrilling teaser gives the impression that Yashoda is in some kind of mortal danger and that she has to fight for her survival.

Needless to say, the teaser has got fans excited.

Samantha, who released the teaser on social media, wrote: “Strength, willpower and adrenaline!”

The Pan-Indian film, apart from Samantha, also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies, the film has music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by Sukumar.

