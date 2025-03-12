Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s grand engagement was a special moment where Naga Chaitanya gifted Samantha a beautiful diamond ring. This engagement ring was a 3-carat princess-cut diamond which Samantha proudly showed in many events.

However after their unexpected divorce many wondered what happened to the ring. Some reports suggested that Samantha returned all gifts and valuables to the Akkineni family after their separation. But new rumors reveal that she kept the engagement ring with her.

After her divorce, many speculated whether Samantha still had the ring or if she had removed it completely. Recent reports from Great Andhra suggest that Samantha transformed the diamond ring into a gold chain pendant. She now wears it occasionally as a part of her jewelry collection.

Samantha is known for repurposing valuable items in her possession. In the past, she even redesigned her wedding gown into a stylish black bodycon dress. This move gained attention on social media, with fans calling it a “revenge dress.”

Despite all these changes, one thing Samantha hasn’t altered is her tattoo. She has a tattoo on her waist dedicated to Naga Chaitanya, which remains unchanged. Many netizens have questioned whether she will remove it in the future.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has moved forward in life, focusing on her career and health. She continues to shine in the film industry while embracing new beginnings. Samantha is currently busy with Maa Inti Bangaram. Maa Inti Bangaram is produced by Samantha itself under her home production banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

The rest of the cast and crew of the film are yet to be revealed. On the other hand Samantha was last seen in Khushi and Shakuntalam. She was also seen in Citadel – Honey Bunny webseries that is the Indian installment of the Prime Original espionage-themed series Citadel.

