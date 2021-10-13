Veteran Actor Srikanth Passes Away At The Age Of 82
Srikanth, who was famous for being the first celluloid hero of the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, passed away here on Tuesday late evening. He was 82.

The veteran actor had been ailing for some time. The Tamil Nadu Nadigar Sangam (actors association) announced the passing away of the actor.

Srikanth shared screen space with Jayalalithaa in the 1965 movie, ‘Venniara Aadai’. He was the hero of K. Balachander classics such as ‘Bama Vijayam’, ‘Poovaa Thalaiyaa’ and ‘Ethir Neechel’.

