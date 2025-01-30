Tollywood star hero Venkatesh recently delivered a massive hit with Sankranthiki Vastunnam. His energetic performance and comedy timing have won the audience’s hearts. The movie collected around ₹270 crores at the box office, making it the biggest blockbuster in his career.

After this grand success, discussions have started in the film industry about whether Venkatesh will increase his remuneration. Currently, actors at his level charge around ₹25-30 crores per film. But Venkatesh has been charging ₹10-12 crores per movie. With his latest blockbuster, speculation is that he might double his remuneration.

In a recent interview, when asked about IT raids, Venkatesh confidently stated, “I take everything in white, and I have no connection with black money.” His statement caught everyone’s attention, and discussions about his new remuneration figures gained momentum.

Venkatesh is known for making decisions based on market conditions without burdening producers. He can earn additional profits through dubbing rights and other deals if he does a mass entertainer. Given the industry trends, it wouldn’t be surprising if he starts charging ₹25 crores for his upcoming films.

Talks are underway for Venkatesh’s next film, though details about the director and production house are yet to be revealed. His movies generally have a budget between ₹30-50 crores. He might step into ₹100-crore projects if he capitalizes on this blockbuster.

With several Tollywood actors aiming for pan-India success, Venkatesh might also expand his market. Leading production houses are showing interest in working with him, and it will be interesting to see how he utilizes this success to grow his career.

For updates on the film, stay tuned to Koimoi’s section Down South.

Must Read: Lucky Baskhar OTT Verdict (Week 6): Dulquer Salmaan Is Only 0.3 Million Away To Dethrone Vijay Sethupathi – Will It Change History?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News