Directors R.J. Balaji and N.J. Saravanan’s ‘Veetla Vishesham’, the Tamil remake of the Hindi hit film ‘Badhaai Ho’, which, after a decent run in theatres, was released on the OTT platform, Zee5, seems to be getting a royal reception from audiences, as per sources.

Advertisement

Sources say that the movie, which premiered on ZEE5 on July 15, has already crossed the two crore streaming minutes mark on the OTT platform.

Advertisement

‘Veetla Vishesham’ saw positive reviews and a heart-warming response from the general audience at the time of its theatrical release. Significantly, it created deep curiosity among the others over its OTT release.

‘Veetla Vishesham’ features RJ Balaji in the lead, alongside Aparna Balamurali, Sathyaraj, Urvashi and late actress VMC Lalitha.

The source says that the amalgamation of humour and drama with neat family entertainment elements seem to have made audiences take a liking for this movie.

Must Read: RRR To Create History At Oscars 2023 By Not Only Getting Nominated But Also Winning It? Reports International Media & We Feel The Same!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram