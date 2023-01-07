A helicopter carrying Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna returned to Andhra Pradesh’s Ongole town due to bad weather, 20 minutes after it took off for Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Balakrishna was in Ongole town for the pre-release event of his upcoming movie ‘Veera Simha Reddy’. After the night halt in the town, he left for Hyderabad in a helicopter. He was accompanied by director B. Gopal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, after flying for 20 minutes, the helicopter returned to Ongole due to bad weather. The pilot of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s chopper said that they had to return as visibility was very poor in the hills section.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s chopper is likely to fly again later in the day after receiving clearance from the met department.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ is scheduled for theatrical release worldwide on January 12. The movie, which stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The makers say that Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen in a never seen mass and action-packed role in this movie.

‘Veera Simha Reddy’ team is leaving no stone unturned to keep up the buzz. Particularly, the first two songs scored by S. Thaman turned out to be massive hits.

They have now come up with the third song ‘Maa Bava Manobhavalu Debbathinnayi’ which must be seen on the big screen to be believed and so, the makers chose a city theatre to launch the song.

Must Read: RRR Continues Its Global Victory, To Compete With All That Breathes & Others In BAFTA Film Awards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News