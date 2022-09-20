Two-time National Award-winning actor Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘SIR’ (Telugu)’/’Vaathi’ (Tamil) will have a grand release worldwide on December 2 this year, its makers announced on Monday.

Leading production houses Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas together are producing the high-budget film on a lavish scale. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead.

The film is about making quality education accessible to the poor. Actor Dhanush plays Bala Gangadhar Tilak, a junior lecturer at Tripathi Educational Institute in the film.