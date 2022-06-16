Director Mithran R. Jawahar’s much-awaited comedy-drama ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, featuring actor Dhanush in the lead has got a release date. As per the makers’ announcement on Wednesday, the film will hit screens on August 18.

Advertisement

The Tamil-language musical comedy-drama, which is also written by Jawahar, will also feature Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja in prominent roles.

Taking to Twitter, Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, tweeted, “‘Thiruchitrambhalam’ releasing in theaters on August 18!”

Advertisement

Dhanush too confirmed the news, tweeting, “Well it’s been a while, isn’t it? ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ from August 18th. See you all in theatres.”

Well it’s been a while isn’t ? Thiruchitrambalam from august 18th. See you all in theatres. pic.twitter.com/foFZmqronV — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 15, 2022

The film’s team has already announced the names of all the characters in the film and disclosed who is playing which character. While Dhanush plays the titular role of Thiruchitrambalam, director Bharathiraja plays the role of senior Thiruchitrambalam. Nithya Menon plays a character called Shobana, who happens to be Thiruchitrambalam’s best friend in the film.

Prakash Raj plays a strict inspector called Neelakandan in the film while actress Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ranjani, a village lass. Actress Raashi Khanna, who plays the female lead, plays Anusha, Dhanush’s high school friend in the film.

The film, which has music by Anirudh, has cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna G K. It has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sai Dharam Teja Contributes Rs 10 Lakhs To Help Support Farmer Families Who Lost Their Breadwinners Cause Of Suicide

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram