Tollywood music director SS Thaman, who is known for his works for movies like ‘Ala Vaikunthapuram Loo’, ‘Bheemla Nayak’, and many other musical hit albums of recent times, is all set to kick start working for Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie ‘SSMB28’.

Thaman, who leaves no stone unturned to promote his movie projects, keeps his social media followers posted about his every move.

The ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata‘ composer took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with celebrity director Trivikram Srinivas, earlier on Thursday. He captioned it, “On our New Journey To Make Some New Records, Trivikram Sir.”

This post from Thaman not only thrilled fans but also effectively put a stop to rumours that he was no longer working on the project.

Thaman has earlier collaborated with Trivikram Srinivas for the movies ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’, ‘Ala Vaikunthapuram Loo’, and ‘Bheemla Nayak’ (Trivikram penned the screenplay). Now that the duo is coming together, fans expect the best output from them. That being said, the music director and Mahesh Babu have also collaborated in the past. Thaman provided the music for the South Superstar’s recent release, the action-drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The regular shoot for SSMB28 is expected to begin in August. Pooja Hegde plays Mahesh Babu’s lady love in this film, which is produced by Radha Krishna and distributed by Haarika & Hassine Creations.

