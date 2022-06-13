Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is currently enjoying the success of his film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, which was directed by Parasuram. He and his family are having a great time on vacation in Europe.

Advertisement

Mahesh shared a photo of himself with Namrata Shirodkar, Gautham, and Sitara on his Instagram account. Mahesh appears to be really enjoying his road trip in Europe, as he hints at their next destination.

Advertisement

“Road trip it is!!” he wrote. Italy is up next!! Lunch with the crazies!!”, Mahesh Babu captioned. The photo has gone viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Mahesh Babu’s next film will be an action-comedy directed by acclaimed filmmaker Trivikram. Soon, he’ll reportedly join the set of ‘SSMB28’ (working title), in which Pooja Hegde will star as the lead heroine.

Mahesh also has a film with SS Rajamouli in the works, which will begin shooting later this year. Meanwhile the actor was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Pata with Keerthy Suresh!

What are your thoughts on Mahesh Babu’s recent selfie. Did you like it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Must Read: Do You Know? Mahesh Babu Keeps Rejecting The Idea Of Going Shirtless Despite Having A Well-Toned Body – Here’s Why

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram