Amazon Prime Video’s Original Tamil web series, ‘Suzhal-The Vortex’ is garnering praise from the stalwarts of the film industry after winning the hearts of audiences and critics alike.

The reviews of the likes of SS Rajamouli, Boman Irani, and Priyanka Chopra are bound to delight Pushkar and Gayatri, the creators of the series.

Taking to his Twitter account, ‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli shared the poster of the web series and tweeted, “Incredible work by Pushkar and Gayatri (clapping emoji) Amazed by what you guys managed to pull off! Congratulations! Suzhal @PrimeVideoIN”. The directors quoted the tweet and wrote, “Thank a ton Sir! Means a lot coming from you!!”

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations Team #Suzhal Had the opportunity to see this and so good!

“Vishal Dadlani wrote, “WOW!! Fantastic show .. truly! Loved every bit of it! The background music score by Sam C S is incredible too!! Great direction by my dear friends Pushkar, Gayatri and team. ‘Suzhal’ on Prime Video is a MUST watch!”

Actress Keerthy Suresh too showered praises on the show. She said, “What a brilliant crime thriller! Kudos to Pushkar and Gayatri and Prime Video on creating ‘Suzhal’. Kalakitta Kathir! Keep rising. Aishwarya Rajesh and Sriya Reddy, you have given a superb performance. Radhakrishnan Parthiban sir, you are amazing as always. Sam C S — your music elevated every scene. ‘Suzhal’ is truly a gripping show to watch from start to end. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew.”

Tamannaah Bhatia called the web series a “spine chilling one” while music director and singer Shankar Mahadevan wrote, “Really loved the crime thriller, and the music just enhances the experience so much. A must watch indeed.”

The investigative thriller is Prime Video’s first long-form Tamil original. It has certainly taken the global audience by storm and is currently streaming on Prime Video in over 30 languages across 240 countries and territories!

