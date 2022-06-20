As millions of people celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan wasn’t far behind. Sharing an adorable picture of himself with his father, Ram Charan conveyed his wishes to Chiranjeevi.

Advertisement

The ‘RRR‘ star shared a never-before-seen photo of himself with his father, megastar Chiranjeevi, on social media, and it went viral almost immediately.

Advertisement

In a photo from Ram Charan’s early adolescence, the father-son combination can be seen gazing adoringly at the camera. Chiranjeevi is seen hugging his dear son Ram from behind, while Ram is all smiles. The ‘Acharya’ actor just added a crimson heart and kiss emoji to the message. Fans of the celebrities were definitely taken aback, and they couldn’t stop complimenting them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

On the work front, Ram Charan is busy shooting for his next movie under Shankar Shanmugham, while he has taken a short break from his shooting, to celebrate his anniversary with his wife Upasana in Italy. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi has multiple movies including ‘Godfather’, ‘Bholaa Shankar’ and others.

The duo worked together in the recently released Acharya, which turned out to be a huge disaster. The film has reportedly incurred losses of over 100 crores. Distributors even demanded compensation from Chiranjeevi for the film’s poor collection.

Must Read: 777 Charlie: Rakshit Shetty Led Film Declared Tax-Free In Karnataka!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram