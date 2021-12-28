RRR director SS Rajamouli has contended that actor Ram Charan’s next movie with Pushpa director Sukumar will be a blockbuster.

Rajamouli spilled the beans on Ram’s upcoming movie under Sukumar’s direction.

The excited Baahubali director said, “Sukku had narrated the opening sequence of Ram Charan’s movie under his direction. As far as I know, this particular scene will be a blockbuster. If I reveal more than this, Sukumar will get an attack! So, all I can say is, it will be one of the biggest hits”.

After delivering a blockbuster with ‘Rangasthalam’, Charan and Sukumar are set to collaborate again for a pan-India project. It is reported that Sukumar has already penned the story for the film.

Sukumar will start the movie after he wraps up the second part of Pushpa with Allu Arjun.

The actor is currently working with Tamil filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham for a political drama film which does not have a title yet. Kiara Advani is the female lead and Dil Raju is bankrolling this movie, which is tentatively titled ‘RC16’.

Ram Charan’s other project is to be directed by Surender Reddy. Sukumar’s project will kick start after his current professional commitments.

