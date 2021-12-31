Shruti Haasan has shown her acting prowess in Bollywood as well as other regional cinemas, along with acting, she has such a great voice and fans are totally in love with whatever she sings. Along with so much talent, the actress is very much vocal about everything, similarly recently when a troller asked her about her breakups; the Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress gave a savage reply.

In Bollywood, the actress has given several hits like, Welcome back, Luck, Gabbar Is Back and more. While she also has a massive fan base in the South.

Recently, Shruti Haasan held a Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, where she answered several fans questions relating to her work, upcoming film and many more. Among them, a user asked, “How many break-ups you have?” Replying to the question, Shruti gave her answer a hilarious twist and said, “How many girlfriends have you had? I’m guessing zero or maybe half.”

Currently, Shruti Haasan is dating doodle artist Santanu Hazarika, with whom she has been spotted many times in Mumbai and Chennai. Earlier when the Yevadu actress appeared on Mandira Bedi’s chat show The Love Laugh Live Show, she was asked if she wanted to hide her relationship.

She replied, “I hid a lot in the past. I have been very particular. I have been like, ‘Oh my God, I am totally single’ for the longest time. Because people were like ‘you have to appear that way, you have to appear desirable, available’. And one day I was like, ‘For whom? For what?’ I also felt like it was disrespectful to my partner– to hide it. It may or may not work out. We don’t know but I think it’s important to respect your environment and the people in it.”

Shruti Haasan is daughter of Kamal Haasan and his ex-wife, actor Sarika. She will be seen in the upcoming film Salaar with Prabhas.

