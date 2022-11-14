Actress Shraddha Srinath, who has acted in several critically acclaimed films, including the Ajith Kumar-starrer ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’, has just put out a post about her first safari at the Ranthambore National Park.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video shot during her safari at the National park.

She wrote: “It was my very first safari. I didn’t understand it at first, but I sensed something exciting was about to transpire as our driver sped up several notches and hit a curve on the dirt track with an intensity that only a good old gypsy and a forest veteran can handle.”

“And there she was, around the curve, minding her own business, impervious to the human gaze – tigeress Riddhi. I thought I would experience fear, or awe. But I felt invisible. Like I didn’t exist in the eyes of this beautiful beast. Felt ignored. Maybe that’s how cats are right? They make you clamour for attention? Gosh.”

“And the safari drivers. They slow down while they cross other vehicles and exchange bits of information about sightings. ‘Go this way’ or ‘we didn’t see anything but I hope you do’ or ‘121 was spotted here this morning’ or a simple but effective ‘good luck’. They live and breathe it. The forest is enormous but they know it at the back of their hands. How do they even know which tiger is which? Fascinating stuff.”

“Oh and the next morning, we saw a group of deer fleeing for their lives. Soon enough, there was a tiger following in their path. The tiger looked tired and hungry. Wonder if it’s still hungry.”

“Three safaris at Ranthambore and multiple sightings. Maybe it’s beginners luck but I’m going to try it everywhere now. With blessings from hon. Varun Aditya and very warm hospitality extended by Ravindra, my trip to Sawai Madhopur/ Ranthambore national park was just how I wished it would be.”

Shraddha Srinath predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films and is best known for her performances in movies namely Maara, Chakra, Dear Vikram, The Villain, Jersey and others.

