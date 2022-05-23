“Sarkaru Vaari Paata” director Parasuram, who recently visited Simhachalam Narasimha Swamy temple, apologised to the devotees for a dialogue in the movie.

Advertisement

A dialogue based on Narasimha Swamy has sparked controversy in one of the face-off scenes starring Mahesh Babu and actor Samuthirakani.

Advertisement

The antagonist in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Samuthirakani, mouths a dialogue in which he compares himself to the Hindu God. “Do you have any idea why Lord Narasimha is covered in sandalwood paste? Because the average person can’t stand his ‘Ugra Rupam’ (extreme form). You can’t stand my wildest version, either,” says the villain during a confrontation with the hero.

The comparison of a villain to a sacred God has hurt the sentiments of devotees, and hence the controversy. Asked about the Narasimha Swamy dialogue in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Parasuram reportedly stated that he was a big devotee of the diety and had visited the temple even before the film’s release.

According to Parasuram, the dialogue in Sarkaru Vaari Paata was not intended, and he even apologised, saying that he didn’t want to hurt the devotees’ feelings.

Must Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Producer Dil Raju Responds To How The Film Attracted Large Crowds Despite Poor Reviews, “It’s Not Fair To Judge…”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram