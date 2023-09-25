Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently holidaying in Salzburg, which is called Mozart’s birthplace. She revealed what fascinated her the most about the legendary composer.

Samantha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of pictures and clips from her outing. In one picture, which features a letter from Mozart to his sister in Salzburg in Vienna. It is dated February 13, 1782.

The letter features what his dayily routine is like. It states that his hair was always done by 6 o’clock in the morning and by the next hour he is fully dressed and gets on with his day.

Samantha wrote on the picture: “His daily routine was the most fascinating for me. The greatest mind I have noticed, seem to need only 5 hours of sleep. Meanwhile, I still need an alarm after 8 hours.”

She then shared a picture of a cannon and captioned it: “Could use one of these babies for home too.”

Samantha has currently taken a break from work for her health as she is dealing with Myositis. She recently shared that she does not have clear skin due to the “steroid shots” she took for her treatment.

On the work front, she was recently seen in ‘Kushi’. She will next be seen in the Hindi adaptation of ‘Citadel’, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

