The release of director Rosshan Andrrews’ much awaited Malayalam film, ‘Salute’, featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, has been postponed.

The film was eagerly awaited as Dulquer plays a cop in the film for the very first time.

Taking to social media to make the announcement about the film’s release being postponed, Dulquer said, “We at Wayfarer films are bound to show social responsibility ahead of our personal interests. Just like all of you, we were most excited and eagerly awaiting our next release.

“Owing to recent developments and the spike in Covid-19 and Omicron cases, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the release of ‘Salute’. We apologise if we’ve disappointed you. But in times like this we must prioritise health and safety.

“We request everyone to stay safe. We will be back. At the earliest. We thank each and every one of you for your support.”

Previously Dulquer Salmaan was in the news when several top actors from the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries including Suriya, Jyothika, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubatti, Khushbu Sundar and Nazriya on Tuesday released the first look of choreographer-turned-director Brindha Gopal’s film ‘Hey Sinamika’.

The film, which has been produced by Jio Studios, features Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead and will hit screens on February 25.

Tweeting the first look picture herself, dance choreographer Brindha Gopal, who is turning director with this film, said, “Wait is over. Presenting the super colourful First Look. The dashing Dulquer Salmaan as Yaazhan in ‘Hey Sinamika‘. Film to hit big screens on Feb 25, 2022.”



