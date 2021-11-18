With big-ticket movies like RRR, Radhe Shyam, and Bheemla Nayak in the race during Sankranthi season, the traders of Tollywood are confused about a few things.

Andhra Pradesh’s ticket prices issue on one hand and the huge competition among the biggies on the other, have become a headache for the producers, distributors, theater owners, and other movie traders.

Ram Charan and NTR-starrer RRR, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde -starrer Radhe Shyam, Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak and one more biggie are on the list of the movies which are set to hit the screens during Sankranthi.

With all the biggies in this competition, there is no possibility of theaters being available for all the movies in the Telugu states. And, if negative talk creeps up about any of these movies after the release, the distributors will face heavy losses and will have to give away theatres. Keeping all the factors in mind, the big shots of the industry have arranged a meeting to discuss resolutions.

It is reported that there would be major changes in the release dates of the above-listed movies, along with other business-related resolutions.

Makers of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata realised the risk factors earlier, and hence averted the box-office clash, postponing the movie to April 1.

