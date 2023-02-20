SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR is receiving all the accolades across the world. It has already gotted the Golden Globes for the original music score by M.M Keeravani Naatu Naatu. The song has also been nominated at the Oscars. However, the film got snubbed at the BAFTAs 2023, and that didn’t sit right with the fans. They have slammed the British award show by taking Twitter by storm. Scroll below to know more!

As Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes was still in the nomination list and Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer missing out was officially from the nominations made the fans think that voters couldn’t “tolerate” the film.

RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt showed the British colonizers in the bad light, and fans are wondering whether it was one of the reasons to snub RRR from the BAFTAs nomination list. The film is getting all the appreciation on the international ground. Be it winning the Golden Globes, receiving praises from the legendary Hollywood actors and directors, getting nominated for the Oscars and so on and so forth.

So when RRR got missed out from the BAFTAs list, it irked the fans. They took Twitter by storm. One of them tweeted, “It’s a shame that it didn’t get any nominations or awards. BAFTA wasn’t ready for this masterpiece.”

Another one wrote, “Incredibly #BAFTAs managed to give ALL the awards to only white people this year. To think I was upset when they ignored #RRR. Please change your header now, it’s embarrassing to try to use #DanielKaluuya’s face to make @BAFTA’s look inclusive #BaftasSoWhite.”

Incredibly #BAFTAs managed to give ALL the awards to only white people this year. To think I was upset when they ignored #RRR 🫠 Please change your header now, it's embarrassing to try to use #DanielKaluuya's face to make @BAFTA's look inclusive #BaftasSoWhite pic.twitter.com/hRy9TUMmuw — Bubbles (@bubblesbublu) February 20, 2023

One of the fans penned, “No surprise to see the British hated RRR. Colonists have a hard time reckoning with their colonial history.”

No surprise to see the British hated RRR. Colonists have a hard time reckoning with their colonial history https://t.co/Nu6iFNe5kc — Mario Ortiz (@mariow08) January 19, 2023

Another tweet can be read as, “the colonizers not choosing RRR coz u know why.”

the colonizers not choosing RRR coz u know why 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jmzCMAdwTe — vee⁷ HOBI BIRTH🎤🐿️🃏🎐 (@agustdvee) January 19, 2023

One of them wrote, “BAFTA not nominating RRR because it makes the British look bad hmmmmm.”

BAFTA not nominating RRR because it makes the British look bad hmmmmm https://t.co/edZ0mV0AQY — Marcus (@MarcusTT16) January 19, 2023

For the unversed, at the BAFTAs 2023, the German epic film ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ with seven big wins ruled at the British award show. They bagged titles including Best Director, Best Film and Best Film Not in the English Language.

What are your thoughts about RRR getting snubbed at the BAFTAs?

