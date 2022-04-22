Karnataka police have formed two special teams on Thursday to nab a miscreant who opened firein the theatre while watching blockbuster ‘KGF Chapter 2’, severely injuring a 27-year-old youth in the Haveri district of Karnataka.

Vasanth Kumar Shivapura, a resident of Mugali village has been seriously injured in the incident which took place on Tuesday and he had been admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. He had been admitted to the ICU and his condition is said to be serious. The shows of the film have been cancelled after the incident.

According to police, Vasanth Kumar had come to watch ‘KGF Chapter 2’ with his four friends. He was hit by two bullets in abdomen and thigh. The miscreant had fired three bullets from a revolver. The quarrel started over the matter of the accused putting his leg on the seat of the victim.

When he questioned him on this when the movie was on, a verbal duel broke out between them and the miscreant who had also come with his friends for KGF Chapter 2, took out his revolver and shot the victim.

The audience was shellshocked by the incident and had run out of the theatre fearing for their lives.

Vikram Desai, the owner of Rajashree theatre explained that he had seen audience quarrelling for chewing gutka, smoking cigarettes inside theatre and people also have quarrelled in an inebriated state, but he said “I have not seen those who came for entertainment indulging in acts such as shootout.”

Hanumantaraya, SP of Haveri district explained that the miscreant is 25 to 30 years of age. He had shot one bullet upwards and two on the victim. The teams are gathering inputs and will secure the accused and his associates soon. Further investigation is on.

