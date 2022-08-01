Heartbroken Ravi Teja fans have been berating director Sarath Mandava on social media from the ‘Ramarao On Duty’s first day of screening and flinging nasty insults at him.

Advertisement

The tension is so high that the young filmmaker, who had previously shown unwavering confidence in all promotional interviews conducted before the movie’s premiere, has suddenly locked (gone on private mode) his Twitter account in an effort to protect himself from the constant trolling.

Advertisement

Fans of Ravi Teja had high expectations for his recently released mass action comedy, ‘Ramarao on Duty’, after ‘Khiladi‘s catastrophic failure. After the film’s director, Sarath Mandava, made a few shocking remarks about the media and critics during the promotions, the anticipation and expectations skyrocketed. But, the movie’s result proved otherwise, making the director vulnerable to all the hatred from Ravi Teja’s fans.

Some of Ravi Teja’s fans, even went further and wrote an open letter to him, in which they had addressed their disappointment. “You simply go on signing movies, without even learning from the mistakes of the previous flops. Being your fan is hurting us like never before”, a Ravi Teja-fan’ letter reads.

‘Ramarao On Duty’ held out a lot of promise but turned out to be one of Ravi Teja’s biggest disasters. While the first-time director picked an intriguing backdrop, he completely let down the viewers with a drab plot and predictable storytelling.

On the other hand, Tollywood is buzzing with anticipation as Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next project is fast taking shape in the sets. Tentatively titled, ‘Mega 154’ the movie by Mythri Movie Makers, also has ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja playing a powerful and lengthy role.

With the hyperactive star joining the Mega Star for the shoot, the energy on the movie sets is clearly visible.

The announcement video shows Ravi Teja entering the set on his car, wishing Chiranjeevi and then entering the caravan. When Ravi Teja says, Annayya, Chiru in reply says, “Hi Brother, welcome.” Finally, Bobby affirms, “Mega Mass Combo Begins”.

Director Bobby who is a die-hard fan of Megastar Chiranjeevi had scripted Ravi Teja’s ‘Balupu’ and made his directorial debut on blockbuster note with the movie ‘Power’. It’s no less than a dream come true for the director to work with his favourite star and first film hero in a single project. He’s making sure the movie will have both their fans in raptures.

Must Read: Thalapathy 67: Fahadh Faasil As Amar From Vikram To Welcome Vijay In Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Universe? Exciting Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram