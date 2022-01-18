While there are actors who are making their relationships official by getting married to their respective partners, on the other hand, the recent news about Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s separation came as a shocker for the whole nation. While netizens are saddened by their divorce, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma takes a dig and warns the younger generation by giving examples of ‘star divorces.’

The two were married for 18 long years before they announced that they’re parting ways last night. The former couple is the parents of two young boys, Yatra and Linga. As of now there’s no confirmation that who will have custody of the kids.

Meanwhile taking an indirect jibe at Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s divorce, Ram Gopal Varma shared his views on marriage and star divorces. The filmmaker also opens about the secret of happiness and claimed marriage is the evilest custom.

Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Star divorces are good trendsetters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages. Nothing murders love faster than marriage. The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage. Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it, which is 3 to 5 days”

Ram Gopal Varma also wrote, “Smart people love and dumbos marry. Only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other’s danger qualities. Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness.”

Meanwhile, announcing the divorce last night with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Dhanush wrote, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.”

