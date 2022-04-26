Ram Charan has revealed that he will be co-starring in a film with his uncle Pawan Kalyan.

In addition, the ‘RRR’ actor stated, “We have already discussed it, and we will definitely do it.” He also said he will produce the multi-starrer film.

While Ram Charan will share the screen with his father, legendary megastar Chiranjeevi in ‘Acharya,’ he is being questioned about a role alongside his uncle, and popular Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan.

The ‘Magadheera‘ actor, who is in one of the best phases in his career, has revealed that he has been working on a few projects that he will soon wrap up, after which he is willing to plan a film with Pawan Kalyan.

No tentative date or year has been revealed regarding the possible collaboration of the uncle-nephew duo yet.

‘Acharya’, the action film, directed by Siva Koratala, will be released in theatres on April 29.

Ram Charan is currently filming his next film, tentatively titled ‘RC 15,’ in which Kiara Advani will romance him and Shankar Shanmugham will direct.

Charan will appear in a film directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, and he is also working on another project.

Ram Charan was previously in the news when he took to social media to congratulate Kannada actor Yash on the success of ‘KGF: 2’.

He also praised the team’s collective efforts and congratulated them on their success.

“CONGRATULATIONS to my brother @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms and the entire team for the massive success of #KGF2 Rocky !! Dear brother @TheNameIsYash your performance was just mind-blowing & your on-screen presence is commendable”, Ram Charan‘s text reads.

Yash, who played the dynamic Rocky in Prashanth Neel’s directorial, thanked Ram Charan for his kind words in a Twitter reply.

“Thank you so much, Brother. Your warmth and encouragement means a lot. Truly admire you. Glad you enjoyed the movie. Still waiting to host you in Bangalore!”, Yash replied.

