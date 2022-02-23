Allu Arjun’s Pushpa emerged as one of the biggest hits of Covid times. The film has completed more than two months now, but the craze is refusing to slow down. The latest we hear is about the new food thali that’s grabbing all the attention.

Advertisement

Allu Arjun’s swagger has made viewers fall in love with the character of Pushpraj. Be it his ‘jhukega nahi’ attitude to his rough beard, everything has become a sensation. Now, one interesting tribute is coming from a restaurant in Delhi, which is serving a thali named after Allu’s blockbuster.

Advertisement

As shared by the digital creator page ‘Khane Ka Bhukkad’ on Instagram, a restaurant named ‘Ardor 2.1’, located in Connaught Place, Delhi, is serving a food thali named ‘Pushpa thali’. It consists of delicious Dosa, Rasam, Sambhar, Curd Rice, Chutneys, Vada, and sweet vermicelli. It is priced at 499 rupees.

Apart from the delicious items served in the thali, it’s the waiter’s style of serving that’s grabbing all social media attention. In the video that is going viral, the waiter is grooving to Srivalli song from Pushpa and serving it to people.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHANE KA BHUKKAD ®️ (@bhukkadkhaneka)

Looks really yum! So, when you are trying your hands at Pushpa thali?

Meanwhile, speaking about the film, the Hindi version is in the final leg of theatrical run and has earned a huge total till now. As per the last update, the film has made 107.60 crores*. It will go on to add some number for a couple of days as Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will take over from 25th February.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Fahadh Faasil and others.

Must Read: Beast: Pooja Hegde’s Dreamy & Ultra Glamourous Looks In ‘Arabic Kuthu’ Song Set The Internet On Fire

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube